Empty Nesters and Downsizing

Nearly one in five (17%) of soon-to-be empty nesters said they plan to “downsize” their home, according to a survey conducted by AARP.
11% said they expect to move to a new city or town,
and 10% said they likely would move to a new home.
Benefits of downsizing at middle age…
*Ability to pay down debt. Freeing up cash flow. Establish a new lifestyle.
