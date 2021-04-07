Empty Bowls Drive Thru Event on April 28, 2021

Empty Bowls Drive Thru Event supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence
Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.
Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.
Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car. Purchase your tickets (before April 23) for the April 28 event! https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
