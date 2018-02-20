Empty Bowls benefiting Second Harvest April 17 + April 18

Here’s a quick fact: 1 in every 6 people living in Northwest North Carolina struggles with hunger, while 1 in every 4 children goes without the essential nutrition they need to thrive.

Here’s how you can help. Participate in the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest of NW / NC.

This year TWO opportunities to participate?

Dinner on Tuesday, April 17 from 4pm to 7pm

Lunch on Wednesday, April 18 from 11am to 2pm

Location: Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Price includes soup meal and a handmade pottery bowl.

BTW: The Empty Bowls event brings together top local chefs and artists dedicated to fighting hunger in our community. Chefs prepare soup made with fresh, wholesome ingredients and local artists create beautiful, handmade bowls for each of our guests. All we need is you… https://emptybowlsnc.org/

Every $1 you give provides 7 meals for families in need.

Your support also fuels Second Harvest’s nutrition education services, culinary jobs training program and advocacy work for healthy, hunger-free communities. https://goo.gl/bhHmqy