Empowering Puerto Rico -Forsyth Tech Architecture Club

The Architecture Club at Forsyth Tech has set up collection sites on their campus for items to help the people of Puerto Rico. You can drop off items through December.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
