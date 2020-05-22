Search
Emotional win for Chase Briscoe

May 22, 2020

“This is for my wife,” Briscoe said in tears. “This has been the hardest week.

Call it a spiritual victory.  Driver Chase Briscoe held on to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Thursday in Darlington just days after he and his wife lost their unborn child due to a miscarriage.

Following the win, Briscoe dropped to his knees.

“This is for my wife,” Briscoe said in tears. “This has been the hardest week. When I took the lead, I was crying in my car. This is more than a race win.

Words can’t explain the emotions I felt today. All I have to say is we have a powerful God and I know His hand was in all of this.

Thank you so much everyone.

*Briscoe shared the heartbreaking news with fans on his Twitter account on Wednesday, and confessed that he was reluctant to share the news at first.

“We talked about posting it or not posting it and felt like maybe using our platform to help others was a way God would help with coping with it all,” Briscoe said.

“I know God has a plan and we may not understand it but we seek Him

and trust Him…”    https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/21/us/chase-briscoe-wins-nascar-xfinity-series-trnd/index.html

https://nascar.nbcsports.com/2020/05/21/chase-briscoe-kyle-busch-samantha-busch-marissa-briscoe-celebrates-mourns-in-victory/

The race was the first Xfinity Series event since the season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

