Emergency child-care sites opening in the Triad

Verne HillMar 23, 2020Comments Off on Emergency child-care sites opening in the Triad

NC Governor Cooper has increased access to childcare so healthcare workers & essential personnel have flexibility while responding to COVID-19.

NOTE: Eligible are children of emergency first responders, medical personnel and other essential front-line staff, such as grocery and pharmacy employees, “who need to work in order to keep our community healthy and operational.” 

 

*Imprints Cares centers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays.

All children will be screened curbside each day by federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.  COST: $195 per week, or $40 per day, and includes snacks, breakfast, lunch and dinner. https://imprintscares.org/expanded-learning/

 

*The YMCA of Northwest N.C. is repurposing five of its closed branches, including the White Family facility in Winston-Salem, into emergency child-care sites.

The YMCA emergency child care begins this Thursday (March 26) at the White branch (775 West End Blvd).  The child care will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the White YMCA with a $20 per day cost. Starting March 30, the fee will be $100 per week.

Also, Emergency child-care sites will open on March 30 at YMCA locations in

Davie, Stokes, Statesville and Wilkes. There will be no registration fee for this program. Registration begins Tuesday for all participating branches.

More details can be found at www.ymcanwnc.org/keepingyouhealthy.

 

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ymca-of-northwest-nc-imprints-cares-open-select-facilities-for/

 

