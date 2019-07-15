Breaking this morning: Elevation Church buys Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem
The Gateway YWCA property near downtown Winston-Salem has been bought for $3.15 million by Charlotte / Matthews based Elevation Church that has been holding services at the facility. The property consists of the YWCA building and 8.26 acres.
Elevation has 19 locations, primarily in North Carolina. Read more…
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/elevation-church-buys-gateway-ywca-property-in-downtown-winston-salem/article_fe788d21-f10f-55ff-a27b-708049046f45.html
