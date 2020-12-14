Electoral College casting votes on Monday

Americans went to the polls on November 3, but TODAY (DEC 14) the Electoral College is meeting to cast its votes — one of the last steps to officially (and Constitutionally) install a president before Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021. The voters in the Electoral College (individuals in all 50 states and DC) are empowered by the Constitution to select the next commander in chief — with President-elect Joe Biden expected to exceed the 270 votes to win the presidency.

For President Trump, the Electoral College vote today (Dec 14) likely marks the end of his wide-ranging legal effort to remain in power. While his legal team and their allies have talked of continuing their litigation, they have also pointed to the Electoral College vote as a crucial and essentially irreversible milestone. The only step that remains after today’s vote – is a January 6 meeting of Congress to count and certify the electoral votes. Expect more drama from some in the GOP.

