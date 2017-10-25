Election Day is Nov. 7. Early voting thru Nov 4th

This is what the experts refer to as an off-year municipal election. Local races include Kernersville Board of Aldermen, mayor of Clemmons and the Lewisville Town Council.

Early voting is happening now.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

https://goo.gl/1kQjb3

Want to vote? NC State Board of Elections: http://www.ncsbe.gov/

Click on your local board of elections office (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo

Early voting has started for municipal races in Bethania, Clemmons, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown. Voters can cast ballots at the Forsyth County Board of Elections, 201 N. Chestnut St. in Winston-Salem. The polling site is open from weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday voting will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4.