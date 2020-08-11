Election Day 2020: Voting Absentee / Voting By Mail

Election Day 2020 is 12 weeks or 84 days away (November 3, 2020)
FAQs: Voting by Mail / Absentee Voting in North Carolina in 2020
Any registered voter in North Carolina may vote an absentee ballot by mail.
*By September 1, an online absentee ballot request portal will be available on the State Board of Elections’ website, www.NCSBE.gov
After completing the request form, you may return it to your county board of elections by fax, email, mail, or in person.
When can I request my ballot for the November 3, 2020 election?
*Beginning September 4, 2020, ballots will be mailed by county boards of elections to voters who have returned a request form. North Carolina voters must request a ballot using the State Absentee Ballot Request Form.
DETAILS: https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Outreach/Absentee/FAQs_Absentee_Voting_2020_FINAL.pdf
NC State Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/index.html
