Election 2020: Voter Photo ID blocked

UPDATE: A federal district court has temporarily blocked North Carolina’s voter ‘photo ID’ requirement from taking effect.
“Unless the courts direct otherwise, this means that voters will not be required to provide photo ID when (we) vote in the primary election on March 3, 2020”, according to the State Board of Elections website.
https://www.ncsbe.gov/voter-ID
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- NOVANT: Fitness for the New Year - January 3, 2020
- Friday News, January 03, 2020 - January 3, 2020
- YOU may have unclaimed cash and assets! - January 2, 2020