Election 2020: Voter info

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’
Vote by ‘absentee ballot’. Track Your Absentee Ballot…
Locate early voting sites…
Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.
Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.
Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020
*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!
YOUR Sample Ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/
NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/
