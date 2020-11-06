Election 2020: Did my vote count? Short answer, yes…

If you voted on Election Day and fed your ballot into the tabulator at your polling location – your vote counted.

That’s the word that state and local election officials are trying to get out as they get swamped by lots of telephone calls and emails from nervous voters who can’t find a record that they voted on the state election website.

Be patient and trust that your ballot counted, election officials said.

When people vote on Election Day, they fill out a voter application form that has a bar code on it. The record that someone voted on Election Day can’t go into the system until that bar code is scanned. That’s what election workers are doing this week.

It can take several days to scan all the application forms. And several weeks for the data to make it to the state website for checking by a voter, state election officials said.

Some people who cast their ballots during early voting are also getting confused because they can't find a record. That's because an early vote is technically considered a type of absentee ballot.

Use the ‘Voter Search Tool’ on the state board of election’s website to check your status. It may take a few days to 2 weeks to update.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2020/11/05/how-know-your-vote-counted-north-carolina

Note: As long as an absentee ballot is postmarked by Nov 3 (last Tuesday), it will count – if it arrives through the mail by Nov. 12.

Ballots cast on Election Day “were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections, in a statement widely distributed Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/yes-your-election-day-vote-counted-in-winston-salem-and-forsyth-county/

