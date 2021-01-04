Election 2020: Unfinished business in Georgia?

Monday, DEC 4, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are both scheduled to appear in Georgia later today ahead of two runoff elections that will not only determine the state’s representation in Congress, but the balance of power in the US Senate.

*What about that phone call? President Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss to Joe Biden in Georgia, according to an hourlong recorded phone call obtained by The Washington Post over the weekend.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2021/01/03/trump-pressured-georgia-election-official-call-washington-post-report-says/4119948001/

A group of 11 sitting and incoming Republican senators, led by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, announced in a joint statement Saturday that they will join Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and object to the certification of President Donald Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden when a joint session of Congress meets Wednesday.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2021/01/02/republican-senators-join-josh-hawley-election-objection/4113152001/

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan excoriated fellow Republicans Sunday in a rare statement that called planned GOP efforts to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s win “anti-democratic and anti-conservative.”

Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin who served as House Speaker from 2015 to 2019, has seldom weighed in on events since leaving office, but issued a lengthy statement decrying Republican plans to object to certifying the Electoral College results in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Twelve incoming and sitting Republican senators and dozens of GOP House members plan to object to the count over President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

“Efforts to reject the votes of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Joe Biden’s victory strike at the foundation of our republic,” Ryan said in a statement. “It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans. The fact that this effort will fail does not mean it will not do significant damage to American democracy.”

Ryan asked fellow conservatives to think about the “precedent that it would set” and noted the Trump campaign’s failed efforts in the court to challenge election results in a number of states.

“The Trump campaign had ample opportunity to challenge election results, and those efforts failed from lack of evidence. The legal process was exhausted, and the results were decisively confirmed,” he added. “The Department of Justice, too, found no basis for overturning the result. If states wish to reform their processes for future elections, that is their prerogative. But Joe Biden’s victory is entirely legitimate.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2021/01/03/paul-ryan-calls-gop-effort-object-bidens-win-anti-democratic/4120797001/

NEW: In an extraordinary rebuke of President Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense (both Democrats and Republicans) are cautioning against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, again both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published Sunday in The Washington Post that questions Trump’s willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on January 20.

https://myfox8.com/news/all-10-living-former-secretaries-of-defense-issue-warning-to-president-trump/