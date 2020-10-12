Election 2020: Sample ballots, Vote absentee or in person…

Important ‘voter’ info…
View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
Tracking your Absentee Ballot…
Locate in person early voting sites https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/
(In-person) Early Voting starts this Thursday, Oct 15 – Oct 31.
*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!
Election Day is Nov. 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/
