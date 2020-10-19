ELECTION 2020: Locate early voting sites by county

As of Oct 18, more than 1.5 million people have already voted in North Carolina through either absentee ballot or early voting. Can you say a record number of voters in 2020!
About 900,000 votes have been cast at early one-stop voting sites, and 600,000 cast by absentee ballot.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/politics/elections/nc-crosses-one-point-five-million-vote-mark/
View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ here https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through October 31.
*Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.
Election Day is Nov. 3
Locate early voting sites by county: Please check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times and locations! https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/
Thank you for wearing your face covering / mask at the polls. Please use patience. Expect a wait time to vote in person.
