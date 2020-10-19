Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ELECTION 2020: Locate early voting sites by county

ELECTION 2020: Locate early voting sites by county

Verne HillOct 19, 2020Comments Off on ELECTION 2020: Locate early voting sites by county

Like

As of Oct 18, more than 1.5 million people have already voted in North Carolina through either absentee ballot or early voting. Can you say a record number of voters in 2020!

About 900,000 votes have been cast at early one-stop voting sites, and 600,000 cast by absentee ballot.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/politics/elections/nc-crosses-one-point-five-million-vote-mark/

 View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ here   https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through October 31.

*Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot. 

Election Day is Nov. 3

Locate early voting sites by county:  Please check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times and locations!  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

Thank you for wearing your face covering / mask at the polls. Please use patience. Expect a wait time to vote in person. 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTemporary boost in unemployment
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Temporary boost in unemployment

Verne HillOct 19, 2020

SUN@5: Dr Heath Greene, Associates in Christian Counseling

Verne HillOct 19, 2020

Can Ex-Felons vote in NC? Yes…

Verne HillOct 19, 2020

Community Events

Oct
10
Sat
all-day Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Oct 10 – Oct 31 all-day
Several churches in the WBFJ listening area have Pumpkin Patches this fall… Maple Springs United Methodist Church 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC Hours: Monday-Friday (3-7)  /  Saturday & Sunday (11-7) 336.722.7563 Main Street United Methodist[...]
Oct
23
Fri
6:00 pm Harvest Fest @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Harvest Fest @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 23 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Also, food trucks, games, inflatables, hayrides, trunk-or-treat & more! 336.788.8241
7:00 pm “Joytime” Ladies Conference 2020 @ Church on 68 (Greensboro)
“Joytime” Ladies Conference 2020 @ Church on 68 (Greensboro)
Oct 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Guest Speaker: Joy Greene of Joytime Ministries Musical Guest: I Am They Free Admission http://www.joytime.org Presented by Joytime Ministries      
Oct
24
Sat
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ Main Street United Methodist Church (Kernersville)
Community Shred Day @ Main Street United Methodist Church (Kernersville)
Oct 24 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Local Missions 336.993.3411
10:00 am Fall Festival @ Pierced Ministries Thrift Store (Thomasville)
Fall Festival @ Pierced Ministries Thrift Store (Thomasville)
Oct 24 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Food, Games, Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting and much more! Pierced Ministries & Rehab Services offer hope to broken men through Christ-centered recovery, restoration, redirection; resulting in productive lives. 336.307.3899    
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes