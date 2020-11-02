Election 2020: FAQ, Tips for voters on Tuesday

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3
Polls will be open from 6:30am – 7:30pm.
You MUST already be registered to vote on Tuesday.
You must vote at your designated precinct in your county of residence.
*Absentee ballots MUST be dropped off at your county Board of Election or mailed ‘on or before’ this Tuesday, Nov 3.
View your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ and precinct info here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
*Important voter info from the NC State Board of Election website
on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
Vote in Person on Election Day
https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day
The State Board offers the following 10 tips for voters
https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day/10-tips-election-day-voters-2020
FAQs: Voting on Election Day in North Carolina
https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day/faqs-voting-election-day-north-carolina-2020#can-i-photograph-my-ballot
