Election 2020: FAQ, Tips for voters on Tuesday

Verne HillNov 02, 2020

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3

      Polls will be open from 6:30am – 7:30pm.

You MUST already be registered to vote on Tuesday.

You must vote at your designated precinct in your county of residence.

*Absentee ballots MUST be dropped off at your county Board of Election or mailed ‘on or before’ this Tuesday, Nov 3.

View your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ and precinct info here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

*Important voter info from the NC State Board of Election website

                 on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Vote in Person on Election Day

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day

 

The State Board offers the following 10 tips for voters

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day/10-tips-election-day-voters-2020

 

FAQs: Voting on Election Day in North Carolina

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day/faqs-voting-election-day-north-carolina-2020#can-i-photograph-my-ballot

