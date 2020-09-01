Election 2020: Early Voting Sites, Sample Ballots, Dates by County

Early voting in North Carolina happens October 15 – October 31, 2020. General Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

*You MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

NOTE: Although voters are not ‘required’ to bring proof of identity to the polling place, you MUST provide proof of identity and residence if they want to both register and vote in the same visit during early voting. You can use a North Carolina driver’s license as proof or another official government ID. You can also provide bank statements or utility bills and the like to prove identity and residence. College IDs are also accepted.

NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

YOUR Sample Ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/