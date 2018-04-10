Election 2018: Mid-term primaries, Tuesday, May 8.

Reminder: Early voting begins April 19.
Mid-term primaries, Tuesday, May 8.
General election is November 6.
Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018
