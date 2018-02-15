How effective is your hand sanitizer?

You might want to check the expiration date.

*The expiration date on your bottle is the date the manufacturer believes that the alcohol level is going to fall below that protective level of 60%…

*If the alcohol content is LOW, you are actually moving the germs around from one part of your hand to another as opposed to actually killing the germs. https://goo.gl/jEmpd3

-Dr. Robyn Livingston, Head of Infection and Control at Children’s Mercy Hospital