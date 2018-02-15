You might want to check the expiration date.
*The expiration date on your bottle is the date the manufacturer believes that the alcohol level is going to fall below that protective level of 60%…
*If the alcohol content is LOW, you are actually moving the germs around from one part of your hand to another as opposed to actually killing the germs. https://goo.gl/jEmpd3
-Dr. Robyn Livingston, Head of Infection and Control at Children’s Mercy Hospital
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- How effective is your hand sanitizer? - February 15, 2018
- 2018 NCHE Homeschool Conference Early Bird Deadline coming up - February 15, 2018
- Health: Exercise safety during the winter months - February 15, 2018