The Educator Warehouse (WSFC)

Keeping area teachers well-stocked, the Educator Warehouse, part of Forsyth Education Partnership, has multiple rooms filled with school supplies for teachers with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Location: Diggs-Latham Elementary

Back–to-School supplies available the week of Aug. 17-19

(New teachers only the first day)

*Up to 40% of WSFC teachers come to the ‘Educator Warehouse’ at least once a year.

The Educator Warehouse depends on donations of school supplies and money, as well as gently used items such as games, experiments, puzzles, books, paints, arts and crafts, flashcards, books and school items for the facility.

Items most needed include hand sanitizer, tissues, staplers and staples, paper clips, binder clips, dry erasers/markers, highlighters, scissors, Post-it notes, hand wipes, pencils and sharpeners, pens, glue sticks, crayons, notebook paper, notebooks, markers, erasers, hand calculators and pencil boxes.

If you want to donate, call Educator Warehouse manager Kendra Hoyle at 336-671-1078 or 336- 817-9673. There also will be a Fill the Bus event at Diggs-Latham Elementary at 986 Hutton St. from Aug. 17-19.

Details and Donate here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/56720