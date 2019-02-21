Editorial: If Jussie Smollett lied, look at the harm he caused Chicago, America

Breaking News: “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with “felony disorderly conduct” for allegedly filing a false police report about his alleged hate crime that he said happened last month. https://www.wnd.com/2019/02/smollett-in-custody-on-felony-charge/?cat_orig=us
EDITORIAL: Will Jussie Smollett’s supporters admit they were wrong? https://nypost.com/2019/02/16/will-jussie-smolletts-supporters-admit-they-were-wrong/
Editorial: If Jussie Smollett lied, look at the harm he caused Chicago — and America …make this clear to this city and America: There was no “MAGA country” attack in Chicago on Jan. 29.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/editorials/ct-edit-jussie-smollett-chicago-police-charged-felony-20190220-story.html
