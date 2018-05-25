Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 27, 2018)

Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month

Guests

Jean Davis – Executive Director

Sherry Reeves – Associate Director

Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home was founded in 1994 as an avenue to provide a loving, Christian environment to children removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. https://www.ebenezerfamily.org/

Shop their Thrift Store locations: North Wilkesboro + Siler City

Throwing Shades 5K Color Run

Saturday, June 2, 2018

8:00 AM 11:00 AM

Elkin Municipal Park (map)

Join Prism Medical on Saturday, June 2 from 8 AM to 11 AM as they host a 5K Color Run to benefit Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home

The race will take place in Elkin Municipal Park. To register online, go to https://www.prism-medical.com/throwing-shades-5k-main-page

Golf Fundraiser

October 19, 2018

TWO tee times…