Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 27, 2018)
Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month
Guests
Jean Davis – Executive Director
Sherry Reeves – Associate Director
Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home was founded in 1994 as an avenue to provide a loving, Christian environment to children removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. https://www.ebenezerfamily.org/
Shop their Thrift Store locations: North Wilkesboro + Siler City
Saturday, June 2, 2018
8:00 AM 11:00 AM
Elkin Municipal Park (map)
Join Prism Medical on Saturday, June 2 from 8 AM to 11 AM as they host a 5K Color Run to benefit Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home
The race will take place in Elkin Municipal Park. To register online, go to https://www.prism-medical.com/throwing-shades-5k-main-page
Golf Fundraiser
October 19, 2018
TWO tee times…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Memorial Day: Remember and save… - May 25, 2018
- Update: The first named tropical storm forms in the Gulf - May 25, 2018
- Traffic Alert: The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic - May 25, 2018