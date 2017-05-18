Search
Fundraiser: “Eat for the Street”

Verne HillMay 18, 2017

Benefiting the Winston-Salem Street School

This Sunday (May 21) from 4 – 7pm

Location:  Foothills Corporate Headquarters @ 3800 Kimwell Drive (WS).  Experience 4 food trucks, a band and a great Silent Auction (items include Cam Newton signed helmet, beach house, generator…

http://www.wsstreetschool.com/schoolnews.html

Background:   The Winston-Salem Street School is a member of the Street School Network and is registered and certified by the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education.  The school is governed by a Board of Directors composed of concerned men and women from the community who share the vision that quality Christian education is the key to breaking unhealthy cycles of poverty, crime, and despair.  

The original Street School was founded in 1985 in Denver, Colorado.  It has graduated over 200 students in the last twenty years.  Many of these graduate have gone on to college, junior college, vocational schools, the military, and the job market.  The Winston-Salem Street School, founded in 2004, is modeled after the Denver Street School.  The administration and faculty of the Winston-Salem Street School are dedicated to helping students rise above obstacles.  We believe that with the help of Jesus Christ, students can excel in school and go on to become great successes in life.  
David Morgan, founder and director of the Winston-Salem Street School, began his association with the Street Schools as a volunteer teacher at the Denver Street School in Denver, Colorado, while serving as a small group pastor at an area church.  David Morgan, a Wake Forest graduate, was impressed by the Denver Street School staff and the uniqueness and effectiveness of their approach in working with at-risk youth.  When he returned to North Carolina, he noticed the increasing number of dropouts in the local school system and the struggle the school system was having with alternative placements.  Students expelled from public schools encounter many obstacles in continuing their education.  Many of these students are hindered by environmental factors such as poverty, abuse, neglect, high-crime neighborhoods, drug activity and the absence of appropriate role models.

 

In the summer of 2003, with the help of Tim Wagner, a retired professor and his wife Barbara Wagner, a retired teacher and pediatrician, David Morgan began to plan for an alternative  high school in Winston-Salem.  The Winston-Salem Street School (WSSS) opened in the summer of 2004 with a summer tutoring program that included three students.  Over the past twelve years more than 400 youth have attended the WSSS.

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
