Eat this ‘nut’ for a stronger immune system

What about citrus.

Something green?

Well, vitamin C does help boost your immune system, yet it’s not the only nutrient out there that can give you a stronger immune system once consumed. Consume brazil nuts!

Brazil nuts are one of the richest sources of selenium.

According to the journal Molecular Nutrition Food Research, selenium is a mineral that can help with improving immune function within the body. Another Cambridge University study also shows that selenium is effective in reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disease. In fact, simply eating one brazil nut will give you 175% of your selenium intake for the day. American Journal of Nutrition suggests eating 2 Brazil nuts daily!

https://www.eatthis.com/one-surprising-food-for-stronger-immune-system/