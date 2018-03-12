Easy directions for Snow Cream
-In a large bowl, whisk milk, sugar, vanilla and salt together until combined.
-Go scoop up some fresh (clean!) snow, and immediately stir it into the milk mixture until you reach your desired consistency. …
-Top with sprinkles or other ice cream toppings if desired, and enjoy! https://goo.gl/ZNfJPy
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
