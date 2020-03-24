Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem ‘livestream only’

No mass gathering this year at God’s Acre?
The Moravian Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem will be ‘livestream only’ on April 12 because of coronavirus pandemic. The Service will still be conducted from Home Moravian Church – mixed with live pictures of God’s Acre – through live stream starting at 6pm Easter Sunday morning at www.moraviansunrise.org.
*The Moravian Sunrise Easter Service has been held in Old Salem since 1772.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/moravian-sunrise-service-will-livestream-and-broadcast-on-radio-april/article
