Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Easter Special: “Come to the Cross” from Max Lucado

Easter Special: “Come to the Cross” from Max Lucado

Verne HillApr 07, 2020Comments Off on Easter Special: “Come to the Cross” from Max Lucado

Like

S@5 APRIL 12, 2020

 Pastor, Author and Bible teacher Max Lucado shares

about the GRACE gift of Christ in an Easter radio special

“Come to the Cross”

  John 19:19 says, “Now Pilate wrote a title and put it on the cross. Jesus of Nazareth, The King of the Jews.”

Why is a sign placed over the head of Jesus? Could it be that this piece of wood is a picture of God’s devotion?

A symbol of his passion to tell the world about his Son? Pilate intended the sign to threaten and mock the Jews.

But God had another purpose. Every passerby could read the sign for every passerby could read Hebrew, Latin or Greek.

 In the language of culture, Christ was declared King in them all!

 

 The angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified.

He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.’” (Matthew 28:2–6)

 

 One of the curious things about the nails is that it’s Paul who explains the purpose of the nails to us. The gospels don’t refer to the nails but Paul in the Epistle Colossians 2:14 says that Jesus canceled the debt that held the charges against us. The list of my sins and your sins.  He took it and nailed it to Christ’s cross…

 

www.maxlucado.com

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, April 07, 2020
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

How to care for someone at home with COVID-19

Verne HillApr 07, 2020

Tuesday News, April 07, 2020

Verne HillApr 07, 2020

Passion Week Timeline 2020

Verne HillApr 06, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed for the food pantry, Food collected is mainly for school-age children http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003 *Non-perishable food items are collected Mondays (10-2) at City Lights Ministry (WS)    
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Volunteers are needed to stay overnight, help with check-in and assist those that are homeless and preparing to stay overnight! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Items needed are… cleaning products, meals (including bag lunches) and beverages, plus non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry! 336.723.6366 https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes