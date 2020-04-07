Easter Special: “Come to the Cross” from Max Lucado

S@5 APRIL 12, 2020

Pastor, Author and Bible teacher Max Lucado shares

about the GRACE gift of Christ in an Easter radio special

“Come to the Cross”

John 19:19 says, “Now Pilate wrote a title and put it on the cross. Jesus of Nazareth, The King of the Jews.”

Why is a sign placed over the head of Jesus? Could it be that this piece of wood is a picture of God’s devotion?

A symbol of his passion to tell the world about his Son? Pilate intended the sign to threaten and mock the Jews.

But God had another purpose. Every passerby could read the sign for every passerby could read Hebrew, Latin or Greek.

In the language of culture, Christ was declared King in them all!

The angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified.

He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.’” (Matthew 28:2–6)

One of the curious things about the nails is that it’s Paul who explains the purpose of the nails to us. The gospels don’t refer to the nails but Paul in the Epistle Colossians 2:14 says that Jesus canceled the debt that held the charges against us. The list of my sins and your sins. He took it and nailed it to Christ’s cross…

