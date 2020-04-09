Easter: “Come to the Cross” from Max Lucado

APRIL 12, 2020

GRACE: MORE THAN WE DESERVE, GREATER THAN WE IMAGINE

Pastor, Author and Bible teacher Max Lucado shares about the GRACE gift of Christ

GRACE – We talk as though we understand the term.

The bank gives us a grace period.

The celebrities fall from grace.

Musicians speak of a grace note.

We describe an actress as gracious, a dancer as graceful.

We use the word for hospitals, baby girls, kings, and pre-meal prayers.

We talk as though we know what grace means.

Max Lucado, reminds us that there’s more to grace than we’ve ever imagined. In this cornerstone message of Lucado’s ministry, he challenges listeners to not only receive grace but also to be changed by grace. Shaped by grace. Strengthened by grace. Emboldened by grace. Softened by grace. www.maxlucado.com

One of the curious things about the nails is that it’s Paul who explains the purpose of the nails to us. The gospels don’t refer to the nails but Paul in the Epistle Colossians 2:14 says that Jesus canceled the debt that held the charges against us. The list of my sins and your sins. He took it and nailed it to Christ’s cross…