Easter buffet at IKEA? Well, yes…

The all-you-can-eat Swedish smorgasbord happens (6 pm) on Friday, April 5. Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased in the IKEA Charlotte Restaurant. Tickets are $12.99/per person and $2.99 for kids (IKEA FAMILY price).

Regular price $16.99 per person, $4.99 for kids. Some assembly required? J

*Each FAMILY member family who attends will receive a FREE cookbook!

(IKEA Charlotte only). https://www.ikea.com/us/en/store/charlotte/activities