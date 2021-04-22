Easter Brothers mural in Mt Airy

A ‘bigger than life tribute’
(Mt Airy) Work has been completed on a mural in downtown Mount Airy honoring The Easter Brothers. James Easter (the last-surviving member of the bluegrass gospel trio from the Granite city) reflected, “I just wish it could have happened before my two brothers passed away.” The 18-foot by 14-foot mural consumes an outside wall at the ‘rest area’ on North Main Street in downtown Mt Airy.
