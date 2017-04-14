Easter Activities

Rice Krispie Easter Basket: http://www.craftymorning.com/rice-krispie-nests/
Color your eggs: http://www.jennaburger.com/2014/03/creating-colorful-easter-eggs-with-melted-crayons/
Resurrection Garden: http://www.theencouraginghome.com/2012/03/23/resurrection-garden/
Jelly Bean Prayer: http://www.creativebiblestudy.com/Christian-Easter.html
