The most important visual image associated with the moon landing of July 20, 1969 – was not any picture of the landing itself.

It was the photograph taken on Christmas Eve the previous year, 1968, when William Anders, an astronaut aboard Apollo 8, responding to mission commander Frank Borman’s astonishment, grabbed a Hasselblad camera and photographed the Earth.

Our planet, a quarter of a million miles away, had just appeared over the lunar horizon. The image became known as “Earthrise.”

A similar photograph had been taken two years earlier but it didn’t grip the imagination the same way. It was in black-and-white.

“Earthrise,” the Apollo 8 image, was in color, and just as crucially, it was taken by an astronaut. Bill Anders was there, alongside Frank Borman and Jim Lovell, seeing what the camera saw. That made all the difference.

