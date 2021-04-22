Search
Earth Day: Worship the Creator not the Creation

Earth Day: Worship the Creator not the Creation

Verne HillApr 22, 2021Comments Off on Earth Day: Worship the Creator not the Creation

The founder of Earth Day, Gaylord Nelson, believes, “The fate of the living planet is the most important issue facing mankind.

According to Stacia Byers contributing blogger with Answers in Genesis…

“The fate of the planet is, ultimately, not in the hands of mankind. While humans are responsible for caring for the earth (as in the “Dominion mandate” in Genesis 1:26-28), we are not in control of the earth. Rather it belongs to the Creator Himself (Psalm 24:1), who has made us His earthly stewards.

 A proper and balanced perspective on caring for the earth and its inhabitants comes not from merely promoting “environmental awareness” but from following the Biblical framework, i.e. recognizing humans were created by a loving God and given the responsibility to rule over, subdue, and care for the rest of the Creation, once “very good,” but now suffering from the curse of sin.

For Christians, the most important concern is that of sharing with others the good news about the Creator who came to earth to redeem His creation from the curse of sin.

We need to beware of the tendency to worship and serve created things, as can happen with some Earth Day activities. Instead we should give glory and honor to the Creator and return to the authority of His Word.

https://answersingenesis.org/environmental-science/earth-day-a-christian-perspective/

 

“Then the LORD God took the man (Adam) and placed him in the Garden of Eden to cultivate and keep it.    Genesis 2:15

Other translations…

to work it and take care of it. (NIV)

to tend and watch over it. (NLT)

to dress it and to keep it. (ASV) 

 

Verne Hill

