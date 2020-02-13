Election 2020
Early-voting begins Thursday (Feb 13) and continues through Saturday, February 29th.
Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday)
You can register to vote and update your address during early voting. You do NOT have to show your ID to vote for the Primary.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/want-to-vote-in-the-primary-the-deadline-to-register/
View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details
List of One-Stop sites and hours by county
https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/One-Stop_Early_Voting/One-Stop
NC State Board of Elections – Primary voting info
https://www.ncsbe.gov/Voting-Options/One-Stop-Early-Voting
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Early Voting: View Sample Ballots, Polling Locations - February 13, 2020
- Health: These Foods Could Save Your Life - February 13, 2020
- “Give Blood to Give Time” - February 13, 2020