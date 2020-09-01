Forsyth County: Early voting schedule set for October 2020

There will be 17 early-voting sites throughout Forsyth County in October, including the main elections office in the Forsyth County Government Center on Chestnut Street.

Early voting happens October 15 – October 31, 2020

Voters in Forsyth County will have three Saturdays of early voting and two Sundays. *General Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

NOTE: Although voters are not ‘required’ to bring proof of identity to the polling place, you MUST provide proof of identity and residence if they want to both register and vote in the same visit during early voting.

You can use a North Carolina driver’s license as proof or another official government ID. You can also provide bank statements or utility bills and the like to prove identity and residence. College IDs are also accepted.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/early-voting-starts-oct-15-with-saturday-and-sunday-voting-across-forsyth-heres-what-you/

NC Board of Elections https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

Look up YOUR voter information here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/