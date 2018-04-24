Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Early Voting has begun in NC…

Early Voting has begun in NC…

Verne HillApr 24, 2018Comments Off on Early Voting has begun in NC…

Like

Additional Early Voting sites are open this week for the May 8th Primary.

You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period.

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News – April 24, 2018

Verne HillApr 24, 2018

“I’m not a hero. I’m just a regular person…”

Verne HillApr 23, 2018

First jobs most of us have before moving on to other careers

Verne HillApr 23, 2018

Community Events

Apr
25
Wed
5:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 25 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration fee: $109 (per family) http://www.fpu.com/1050977 336.793.6124 Childcare available
7:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 25 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Financial Peace University is a 10-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” 336.406.9955 https://fpu.com/1060742  
Apr
26
Thu
2:30 pm Blood Drive @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Blood Drive @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 26 @ 2:30 pm – 7:00 pm
To schedule an appointment: 336.714.5463 Sponsored by the American Red Cross
7:00 pm GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
GriefShare @ First Baptist Church (King)
Apr 26 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.983.5252  x1001 Childcare Provided
Apr
27
Fri
9:00 am “Fresh Wind” Healing Conference @ Grace Community Church (Greensboro)
“Fresh Wind” Healing Conference @ Grace Community Church (Greensboro)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Stacy & Casey Long & Jay & Jennifer Peikert This is a healing conference for women in recovery presented by Hannah’s Haven. It’s Free & Lunch is provided  /  336.656.1066 The conference continues[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes