Early Voting has begun in NC…

Additional Early Voting sites are open this week for the May 8th Primary.
You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period.
Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
