Early Voting Begins February 13 – 29

Election 2020: Early-voting in North Carolina begins February 13 and runs through February 29th.

Voter registration deadline is this Friday (Feb 7) but you can still register and vote during early voting period. Voters can update their addresses during early voting, but you cannot change party affiliation during early voting.

The requirements for voting: a U.S. citizen, either 18 years old or will be 18 at the time of the general election on Nov. 3. Voters also have to be a resident of the state, their county and precinct for 30 days prior to the election.

*March 3 (Super Tuesday) is Primary Election Day

