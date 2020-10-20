Search
Dunkin’ – Grab a UNCG donut and help those in need.

Verne HillOct 20, 2020

From now thru October 29th, purchase a specialty UNCG donut at participating Dunkin locations across the Triad AND support the Spartan Open Food Pantry – available to all current UNC-G (and Greensboro College) students and staff ‘in need’.
For every Spartan donut sold, the Spartan Open Pantry receives 40¢…If you pick one up, take a picture, share, and tag us!
http://wesleyluther.org/sop?fbclid=IwAR0INGqIPNim-HORKJ77ozmH3oB8_-kvak6AS5xbbSRA3vPmNcNwAxqYs3o
Participating Triad Dunkin’ locations:
337 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27408
811 S. Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC, 27409
7600 Thorndike Rd., Greensboro, NC, 27409
274 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC, 27262
101 Clayton Forest Rd., Kernersville, NC, 27284
2561 Peters Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC, 27127
7815 N. Point Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106
2020 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103
3475 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106
2526 S. Church St., Burlington, NC, 27215
441 E. Dixie Dr., Asheboro, NC, 27203
2385 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC, 27012
1452 Yadkinville Rd. #101, Mocksville, NC, 27028
Read more of the legend of the UNC-G donut…
https://news.uncg.edu/celebrating-40-years-uncg-donut/
The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostWednesday Word
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

