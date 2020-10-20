Dunkin’ – Grab a UNCG donut and help those in need.

From now thru October 29th, purchase a specialty UNCG donut at participating Dunkin locations across the Triad AND support the Spartan Open Food Pantry – available to all current UNC-G (and Greensboro College) students and staff ‘in need’.
Participating Triad Dunkin’ locations:
337 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27408
811 S. Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC, 27409
7600 Thorndike Rd., Greensboro, NC, 27409
274 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC, 27262
101 Clayton Forest Rd., Kernersville, NC, 27284
2561 Peters Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC, 27127
7815 N. Point Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106
2020 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103
3475 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106
2526 S. Church St., Burlington, NC, 27215
441 E. Dixie Dr., Asheboro, NC, 27203
2385 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC, 27012
1452 Yadkinville Rd. #101, Mocksville, NC, 27028
Read more of the legend of the UNC-G donut…
https://news.uncg.edu/celebrating-40-years-uncg-donut/
