Duke Energy: Computer data breach at walk-in sites

Alert: Anyone who paid a power bill at one of Duke Energy’s walk-in payment sites needs to check the mail to find out if personal information has been given out without permission.

Duke Energy said Tuesday that a computer data breach potentially affects those who paid bills at one of the company’s 550 authorized walk-in payment centers between 2008 and 2017. Nearly 375,000 customers in the Carolinas may be affected. The compromised information may include names, addresses, Duke Energy account numbers and balances, and banking information if customers paid by check. The walk-in payment sites included grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses that accept payments for other companies.

People affected will get a letter from TIO Networks, the company that owns the network used to process the Duke Energy walk-in payments. The letter will include detailed questions and answers, and a phone number to call for additional information. https://goo.gl/5yCV7V