Duke Energy: Beware of scammers

Ask Sam in the Winston-Salem Journal giving helpful information when it comes to avoiding scams.
Common scam tactics include:
A caller ID display with the customer’s utility’s name;
A mimicked interactive voice response menu that customers typically hear when they call their utility;
Threats to disconnect power, water or natural gas service to a customer’s home or business within an hour;
Demands for immediate payment, sometimes by prepaid debit card;
Customers who suspect they have been victims of fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer should:
Hang up the phone.
Call the utility provider by using the phone number provided on the bill or on the company’s official website, followed by a call to the police.
Never purchase a prepaid debit card or gift card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff.
DO NOT pay over the phone if immediate payment is demanded by a prepaid card to avoid a disconnection. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment, and they always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.
Visit duke-energy.com/StopScams for more information
Call Duke Energy at 800-777-9898 to report something you feel is not right.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/beware-of-scammers-claiming-to-be-from-duke-energy/article_134a4b43-7176-5ca6-ae7c-bb816f43f531.html
