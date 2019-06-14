Duggar grandmother deadly accident

Mary Duggar, the grandmother to the famous Duggar family of “Counting On” fame, passed away in an accidental drowning at her home in Springdale, Arkansas over the weekend. Mary Duggar was 78.

Miss Mary is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob Duggar, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, with several more great-grandchildren on the way! Mary Duggar was also a successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty.

Of her Faith in Jesus…

“Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sin. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

