Drug overdoses in the US still on the rise

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 200,000 Americans have died from drug overdoses, an alarming increase over previous years.
The crisis is being driven by a fairly new, ultra-potent drug: fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is the most powerful painkiller on the market. It’s 100 times more potent than morphine,” says James Miller, Director of Community Corrections Program in Raleigh County, West Virginia. Only two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.
NOTE: In 2021 US Customs and Border Protection seized more than 11,000 pounds of fentanyl in the United States – enough to kill more than 2.5 billion people.
The drug is being laced into less potent drugs like marijuana and heroin, often without the knowledge of the user.
