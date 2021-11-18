Drug overdoses hit record high in US

Sobering numbers. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the US between May 2020 and April 2021, according to provisional data from the CDC.

That’s the deadliest year on record for America’s drug epidemic – with a 28% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Fentanyl, a stronger and faster-acting drug than natural opiates, is being blamed on the increased deaths.

*Drug deaths have nearly doubled in the past five years.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/17/health/drug-overdose-deaths-record-high/index.html