Home Blog Drug overdoses hit record high in US

Drug overdoses hit record high in US

Verne HillNov 18, 2021

Sobering numbers. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the US between May 2020 and April 2021, according to provisional data from the CDC.

That’s the deadliest year on record for America’s drug epidemic – with a 28% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Fentanyl, a stronger and faster-acting drug than natural opiates, is being blamed on the increased deaths.

*Drug deaths have nearly doubled in the past five years.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/17/health/drug-overdose-deaths-record-high/index.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

WBFJ Your Family Station

