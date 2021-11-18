Sobering numbers. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the US between May 2020 and April 2021, according to provisional data from the CDC.
That’s the deadliest year on record for America’s drug epidemic – with a 28% increase from the same period a year earlier.
Fentanyl, a stronger and faster-acting drug than natural opiates, is being blamed on the increased deaths.
*Drug deaths have nearly doubled in the past five years.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/17/health/drug-overdose-deaths-record-high/index.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Partial Lunar Eclipse, Full moon TONIGHT - November 18, 2021
- New mammography technology available - November 18, 2021
- Drug overdoses hit record high in US - November 18, 2021