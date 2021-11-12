DROP-OFF SHOEBOXES with WBFJ
Wally DeckerNov 12, 2021
*JOIN WBFJ at one of the following locations to drop off your Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes:
MON NOV 15th
CHICK-FIL-A, CLEMMONS
6PM-8PM
TUES NOV 16th
CHICK-FIL-A, PEACEHAVEN
6PM-8PM
WED NOV 18th
CHICK-FIL-A, MOUNT AIRY
5PM-8PM
SAT NOV 20th
CHICK-FIL-A, PETERS CREEK PKWY
11AM-1PM
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)
