Drive-Thru Veterans Event happening Nov 13

Drive-thru Veterans recognition event happening next Friday, NOV 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, at the old Sears parking lot at Hanes Mall.
Veterans will be treated to a ballpark style lunch, compliments of Flow GMC in Winston-Salem. Participants are asked to remain in their cars during the event.
Registration is required, just email Don Timmons at VeteranEvent@TrellisSupport.org.
NOTE: Veterans Day is Wednesday, NOV 11
