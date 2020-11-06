Drive-Thru Veterans Event happening Nov 13

Drive-thru Veterans recognition event happening next Friday, NOV 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, at the old Sears parking lot at Hanes Mall.

Veterans will be treated to a ballpark style lunch, compliments of Flow GMC in Winston-Salem. Participants are asked to remain in their cars during the event.

Registration is required, just email Don Timmons at VeteranEvent@TrellisSupport.org.

NOTE: Veterans Day is Wednesday, NOV 11