Drive thru Census events

Haven’t completed the 2020 US Census?
Drive through and complete your Census on the spot.
Thursday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at North Forsyth High School (Enter off Shattalon Drive)
Saturday, Sept.19, from 10 a.m.to noon at Enterprise Center on S. MLK Dive
