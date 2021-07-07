Hosted by Career Center of the Southeast
Drive -Thru Career Fair
Thursday (July 8) from 10am to 1pm at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem
Over 300 job opportunities will be available!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-drive-thru-career-fair-winston-salem-nc-tickets-152930448087
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Surveys: Post-Pandemic Church Attendance - July 7, 2021
- Drive- Thru Career Fair July 8 at Hanes Mall - July 7, 2021
- Alabama teenager donates long hair for charity - July 7, 2021