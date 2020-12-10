Drive-Thru Candle Tea at Home Moravian DEC 11 + 12

Drive-Thru Candle Tea this Friday and Saturday afternoons, December 11 and 12th, 2020.

The annual Candle Tea, sponsored by the Women’s fellowship at Home Moravian Church near Old Salem, will be ‘different’ this year. It will be outdoors!

The drive-thru event happening THIS Friday and Saturday (DEC 11 + 12) from 2 to 5pm.

*The 30-minute event will begin at the corner of Academy and Main streets and travel around three sides of Salem Square. No admission, but donations are encouraged.

A limited number of cars will be allowed through each day, so come early!

Details at www.candletea.org or call 336-749-9463.