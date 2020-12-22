Drive-Up Covid testing at Brenner

Brenner Children’s Hospital is now offering appointment-only, drive-up COVID-19 testing for children and young adults up to 22 years of age.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with those under 18.

*The testing center is located outside the Brenner Children’s Hospital emergency department. Times: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 must first visit a health care provider who will order the test and schedule an appointment at the testing center.

Those without symptoms, but who need a test to return to daycare, school or work, should make an appointment in advance by calling 336-702-8054.