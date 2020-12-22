Drive-Up Covid testing at Brenner

Brenner Children’s Hospital is now offering appointment-only, drive-up COVID-19 testing for children and young adults up to 22 years of age.
A parent or legal guardian must be present with those under 18.
*The testing center is located outside the Brenner Children’s Hospital emergency department. Times: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 must first visit a health care provider who will order the test and schedule an appointment at the testing center.
Those without symptoms, but who need a test to return to daycare, school or work, should make an appointment in advance by calling 336-702-8054.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Walmart, FedEx unveil FREE at home ‘return service’ - December 22, 2020
- Doing THIS will help reduce the spread of colds, flu - December 22, 2020
- How to deter ‘porch pirates’ - December 22, 2020